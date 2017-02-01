After weeks of being cooped up inside due to cold temperatures and dark days, feeling restless can be common. If you’re itching to get outside but aren’t brave enough to face the winter’s wrath, escape to warmer, sunnier days with these beautiful log home outdoor spaces.

Click the links or the photos below to tour each log home and read their stories.

Elegant and traditional, this handcrafted log cottage is a Colorado dream come true.

From floor to ceiling, craftsmanship abounds in this Wisconsin half-log home. For now, this incredible lakeside residence serves as a vacation destination, but in the near future, the owners plan to retire here full time. And there’s no doubt that with accommodations like this, they will not want for company.

The beauty of a luxury Montana log home is revealed after a major renovation. Set on a wooded lot in Big Sky’s prestigious Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, the sprawling log home affords breathtaking vistas in all directions.

There isn’t a scrap of drywall to be found in this Wisconsin full-log homestead. Outside, wide covered porches in the front and back of the home are connected by an exposed deck on the side, offering several comfy spaces to soak in summer’s warmth. The home’s features combine to create a welcoming atmosphere for occupants and guests. It’s a testament that if you craft a plan and have a little patience, log home ownership can be a reality for all who dream of it.

A North Georgia log home provides every creature comfort imaginable — all within a lush mountain landscape. Visitors take full advantage of the ample outdoor spaces, including a sweeping deck that looks out over the valley. A hot tub and porch swing guarantee relaxation, but there’s no shortage of activity.

A Wisconsin hybrid half-log home mixes materials into a home that enchants.

A mountain log home in New Hampshire with one-of-a-kind craftsmanship serves as a year-round mountain getaway for its Florida family.

For his own Canadian log home, logger David Chevigny pulled from the influences of the surrounding land — and his family’s business — to give his grand retreat a personal twist. From the start, it was clear that house had to have “space for everyone” and “make the most of views.”

Not ones to let a little extra mileage stand in the way of what they want, a South Carolina couple finds their ideal log home provider in Northern Maine and build their long distance log home from all the way down the coast. Dubbed “the pool house,” this home boasts a hot tub with a waterfall that flows into the infinity pool; in turn that pool flows into what Gabe says he can only call “a moat.”

A remote Montana log home is a retreat near the Canadian border that allows this family to enjoy nature without the hassles of modern distractions. If you want to disconnect from the wired world, this home is certainly the place to do it. And you couldn’t ask for a better backdrop than some of the most spectacular scenery in North America.