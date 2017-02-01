Nearly every weekend, this family of young professionals leaves city life behind and heads for their log cabin in the Georgia mountains.

Story by Donna Peak | Photography by Tom Harper

Scott and Regan Holroyd lead hectic lives. As vice presidents of their respective companies (him in commercial construction; her in human resources), and the commute from their primary home in Marietta, Georgia, to their offices in Atlanta, the work week can really wear them down.

They wanted a place so they could unplug and unwind. And they got just that in their rustic-yet-modern log cabin retreat, located in the Blue Ridge mountains just 52 miles from their home.

“It’s only an hour from driveway to driveway,” says Regan. “If we were going to make the investment, we wanted a place that we could get to quickly so we would use it often.”

And they do. The couple, along with their 11-year-old daughter Jordan and a bevy of family and friends, make the short trek to the mountains three weekends out of four.

When they’re there, it feels like they are a world away. A far cry from their typical suburban spec home in Marietta, this cabin exudes cottage charm outside and sleek modern flair inside.

“We wanted it to feel completely opposite from our weekday home,” shares Scott, “and it absolutely does.”

Home Details

Square Footage:

1,395 (main level); 707 (second level); 668 (porches)

Bedrooms:

4

Baths:

4

Designer/Log Provider:

Modern Rustic Homes

Builder:

Joe Dixon

Interior Designer:

Cynthia Fisher