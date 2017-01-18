A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in these tranquil log home master bedrooms.

The Royal Treatment

The clean lines of uniform-diameter logs set the stage for an intricately carved canopy bed fit for the lord and lady of the manor. The stone-clad sunroom adds to the grandeur.

On the Bright Side

This suite’s deeply bowed sitting area offers panoramic views and tons of natural light. The lighter stain on the tongue-and-groove ceiling accentuates the beams.

Keep it Cozy

A lowered ceiling can keep a large master bedroom suite from feeling cavernous. Mixing leather and florals, as well as wood tones, adds texture and contrast.

Double Down

Need extra sleeping space? Transforming a mere window seat into a bonus bed tucked into a deep alcove is a safe bet.