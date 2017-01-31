Bathrooms are one of the most important rooms in a house – don’t them get overlooked while doing your dream log home designing! Take a look at these 6 beautiful log home bathroom to get inspired.

Click the links or the photos below to tour each log home and read their stories.

A mountain log home in New Hampshire with one-of-a-kind craftsmanship serves as a year-round mountain getaway for its Florida family.

“The style is ruggedly elegant… Although [the owners] wanted it to feel rustic, they also wanted a finished look. It seems like an oxymoron to mix rustic and elegant together, but in this home, it works. Darker colors inside add to the air of sophistication. The logs have a smooth finish when you run your hand across them, but they don’t have a polished ‘shine’ that makes you feel this it is not a real log home.”

A Miami couple finds shelter from Florida’s intense summer swelter in a lovingly restored Canadian log home, including a glamorous bathroom with a Spanish flair. The main bathroom features his-and-hers washbasins and lavatories, plus a wall of shower heads (nine in total). Add a steam shower to the mix and this is what you’d call total luxury.

Crafted from massive 300-year-old western red cedar, this Colorado log home is a true masterpiece. But wood isn’t the only material used to finish the house. To balance its warmth, 128 tons of cool stone from local quarries faces the fireplace and serves as a stunning backdrop for the couple’s prized New Zealand elk mount. The same stone serves as a backsplash behind the master bath’s copper soaking tub.

The beauty of a luxury Montana log home is revealed after a major renovation. Now, a whitewashed effect creates an instant air of tranquility in the spa-like retreat. A reclaimed sawn timber serves as a step into the tub, adding an intriguing textural contrast to all of the stone.

A couple trades an oversized city home for a cozy log cottage along Wisconsin’s North Lake. Space consciousness is evident in the bathrooms, where double sinks give way to a single pedestal basin.

A Wisconsin hybrid half-log home mixes materials into a home that enchants. A variety of flooring materials are found throughout, including hand-scraped reclaimed hardwood in the great room and natural slate in the kitchen and bath.